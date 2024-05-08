Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot 'Nazar Ka Kaala Teeka' Behind Alia Bhatt's Ear At Met Gala 2024; Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a made a stunning appearance in a breathtaking floral Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024 on May 6. She marked her second appearance at one of the biggest and most popular fashion events. Alia made heads turn with her look as her long saree trail engulfed the red carpet. She has been sharing beautiful pictures and videos from the event and fashion enthusiasts have been decoding her outfit and make-up. What caught her fans' attention was a 'kaala teeka' behind her ear.

In one of the now-viral pictures, Alia's kaala teeka is visible right behind her ear. For those unversed, applying a kaala teeka is a desi way to ward off evil.

The picture went viral on social media platforms within no time and fans have flooded the comments sections of the posts with their reactions. While some supported her, others called her 'superstitious'.

A user commented on a Reddit post, "She is the luckiest. I don’t think Nazar works on her. Got all films served on platter by KJO. Got married to the one who was her forever crush and her dream of being Kapoor Khandan bahu got fulfilled."

Another comment read, "I need her kind of luck in my life 😭 How can one person get everything they ever wanted served to them on a silver platter."

"She is really very superstitious," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "True. People who are superstitious tend to be insecure and highly anxious all the time."

On Tuesday, Alia shared a candid moment with her dream team, comprising designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, stylist Anaita Shroff, and others. "Teamwork Mets the dream work," she wrote along with the picture.

This year, the theme of Met Gala was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' and the dress code was 'The Garden of Time.'

Alia also revealed that it took 1,965 man hours to craft the saree she wore. She expressed gratitude towards 163 dedicated individuals involved in the process.

"We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra which also stars Vedang Raina. The film is produced by Alia and Karan Johar. It is all set to hit the big screens in September 2024. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film.