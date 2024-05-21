Photos: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Anne Hathaway At Bulgari Event

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 21, 2024
Withdrawing attention from the Cannes Film Festival, global icon Priyanka Chopra attended a Bulgari event in Rome with global personalities.
shiptothesky|X
The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra, being the global brand ambassador of Bulgari attended the unveiling of the AETHERNA collection.
Bvlgari|Instagram
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram sharing how she got a new haircut so that the jewelry looks more defined.
Bvlgari|Instagram
Along with Priyanka, Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei and SQ also graced the event, showcasing the newly unveiled necklaces in the pictures. Priyanka dazzaled in her black and White gown, a chic hairdo and a 200 carot diamond necklace.
Bvlgari|Instagram
Priyanka is wearing the 200 carat Aetherna Serpenti Necklace while Anne Hathaway was wearing a diamond necklace with a huge sapphire placed in the middle. They surely look etheral at the event.
Bvlgari|Instagram
Priyanka, Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei have been associated with this jewelry brand for quite some time and they look absolutely royal.
Bvlgari|Instagram
Priyanka also stunned in this Navratna necklace at and event during the festival of Holi in India.