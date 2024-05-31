Priyanka Chopra Almost FALLS As Her High Heel Gets Stuck In Elevator, Video Goes Viral

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas averted a major mishap during a recent photoshoot after her heel got stuck in an elevator, making her almost trip and fall. A video of the incident has gone viral in which PeeCee can be seen looking ravishing in a golden dress, which she paired with some matching stilettos.

In the video, PeeCee can be seen posing inside an elevator, and the actress laughed out loud as the photographer had to run to stop the doors of the lift from closing. She then struck some stunning poses which seemed as if she was stepping out of the elevator, and that is when her heel got stuck in the gap between the floor and the lift.

As Priyanka stepped back, she lost her balance and almost fell due to the stuck heel, however, she regained her composure quickly before any major mishap occurred.

Her team members were seen rushing to her to check if she was fine, but the actress laughed it off and said she was alright, thus resuming the shoot.

PeeCee was also seen getting some walking out shots and she looked glamorous in the golden outfit with a thigh-high slit.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her film, Heads of State, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena, Idris Elba, Jack Quaid and others.

The actress has been staying away from Bollywood for quite some time now, her last film here being the 2019 venture, The Sky Is Pink. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.