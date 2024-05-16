What Is Blockout 2024 List & Why Are Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kylie Jenner On It?

Celebrities on Blockout list |

The Blockout 2024 List has recently made waves across social media platforms, raising eyebrows and sparking curiosity among fans worldwide. But what exactly is this enigmatic list, and why are celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, Zac Efron, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and more. Scroll down to know more:

What is Blockout list 2024?

A cyber campaign has emerged in recent days in response to the increasing protests against Israel's war on Gaza. The movement is aimed at celebrities who are perceived as being indifferent to, or even in favor of, the deaths and devastation occurring in the Palestinian territory.

Following the May 6 Met Gala, a campaign gained notoriety and was dubbed Blockout 2024, Celebrity Block List, and Digitine. A number of users on TikTok, Instagram, and X have started to circulate lists of celebrities and their companies that should be blocked. The goal of the action is to lower the money that celebrities receive from social media platform advertisements.

Impact On Celebs With Blockout 2024 List

These celebrity lists have piqued interest due to their prominent presence on social media and massive following on social media platforms. They often showcase their personal and professional life on social media and have active engagement with their fans. However, these celebrities failed to raise their voice on Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The influential figures in the blockout list have sparked discussions among the users and hence have been blocked by people across social media platforms.

Taking about the Gaza–Israel conflict, in the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Egypt, Israel fought three wars: the 1948 Palestine War, the initial occupation of Gaza during the Suez Crisis, and the 1967 takeover of Gaza. One per cent of the Gaza Strip's population was killed, subjected to torture, or imprisoned by Israel during the first occupation.

In 2023, 1,143 persons were killed (mainly civilians) when Palestinian militants assaulted Israel. In response, on April 2024, Israel launched an assault that killed over 34,000 Gazans and bombed the Gaza Strip.