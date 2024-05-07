Did You know? Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2024 Look Was Inspired By Garden Statue

By: Manisha Karki | May 07, 2024
Kylie Jenner made her striking appearance at the 2024 Met Gala. She opted for dressing like a garden statue, courtesy of a custom design by designer Oscar de la Renta.
Kylie's stunning outfit was inspired by the garden statues mentioned in J. G. Ballard’s short story, The Garden of Time, which served as the evening’s official dress code.
The satin gown with a large trumpet tail and cone-style bra just made heads turn on the red carpet of Met Gala 2024.
A special silhouette was created by the house’s co-designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.
This year's Met Gala theme is the 'Sleeping Beauties’, and Kylie's white gown is the perfect outfit to dazzle for the evening night! She made fans' hearts skip a beat with her charismatic presence and elegance on the red carpet.
During the 2024 Met Gala, many celebrities showcased their fashionable best outfit and put their best foot forward in making the most iconic Met Gala appearances. This was the seventh appearance of Kylie at the Met Gala. In the past, she has set the temperature soaring with her exotic outfits.