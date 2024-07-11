Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Folded Hands As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas To Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding (VIDEO)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport | Varinder Chawla

Global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with singer-husband Nick Jonas, on Thursday (July 11) to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand three-day wedding. Several pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Priyanka and Nick are all smiles as they posed for photographers. The actress waved at paps and also greeted them with folded hands.

The couple opted for co-ord outfits. While Priyanka was spotted in an off-white and brown striped co-ord dress, Nick amped up his casual airport look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

The wedding of Reliance scion Anant and Encore Healthcare heir Radhika has become the talk of the town because of the grandeur and extravagance. The wedding ceremonies will transpire over a period of three days starting July 12.

The couple will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex. The guest list is said to include the who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians.

The wedding or Shubh Vivah of Anant and Radhika will take place on July 12. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwaad on July 13 and the festivities will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Reception.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Hollywood film The Bluff. The actress also has Heads Of State in the pipeline, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles.

Besides, Priyanka's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt was also announced by the makers. However, there has been no official update on the film.