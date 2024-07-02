Bikini-Clad Priyanka Chopra Gets Cosy With Nick Jonas On Beach In Australia

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 02, 2024

Priyanka Chopra scooped some time out to spend with her family amid her busy shooting schedule in Australia.

Photo Via Instagram

The actress enjoyed a family day out at a beach on the Gold Coast in Australia

Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and others.

Priyanka Chopra donned a white printed bikini top and paired it with white shorts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen getting cosy on the beach as they shared a warm hug.

Nick Jonas kept it casual in a navy blue co-ord set.

The pictures were shared on Instagram by a fanpage called jerryxmimi dedicated to Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie in 2021 via surrogacy.

