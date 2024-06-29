Rhea Chakraborty Carries ₹3.7 Lakh Sandwich Bag At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | June 29, 2024

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at Mumbai airport on June 29

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Keeping her airport look comfy and casual, the actress wore grey and blue pants with a tank top

But what caught our attention was the bag that she carried at the airport

Rhea amped up her airport look with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag

The price of the 'Sandwich' bag is Rs 3.7 lakh. As per the brand's website, there’s a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organised inside the bag

Rhea kept her hair open and wore a neck piece with a ting black pendant

The actress often makes heads turn with her style statement

Rhea was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at the airport

Thanks For Reading!

Hina Khan To Tahira Kashyap: Celebs Who Were Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Find out More