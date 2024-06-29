Rhea Chakraborty Carries ₹3.7 Lakh Sandwich Bag At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | June 29, 2024
Actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at Mumbai airport on June 29
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Keeping her airport look comfy and casual, the actress wore grey and blue pants with a tank top
But what caught our attention was the bag that she carried at the airport
Rhea amped up her airport look with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag
The price of the 'Sandwich' bag is Rs 3.7 lakh. As per the brand's website, there’s a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organised inside the bag
Rhea kept her hair open and wore a neck piece with a ting black pendant
The actress often makes heads turn with her style statement
Rhea was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at the airport
