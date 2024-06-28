Hina Khan To Tahira Kashyap: Celebs Who Were Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

By: Manisha Karki | June 28, 2024
Actress Hina Khan recently took to Instagram and revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer
In June 2022, Mahima Chaudhry revealed that was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago after going through her annual check. She underwent chemotherapy and has made a full recovery after treatment
Filmmaker, writer, and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with Stage 0 (pre-cancerous stage) breast cancer in 2018. She was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast
Veteran actress Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was in her 50s when she got to know about her breast cancer
South actress Hamsa Nandini, in 2021, found out that she had a tiny lump in her breast. She also underwent chemotherapy.
Kite movie fame, Mexican actress Barbara Mori, was diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age
Punar Vivah fame Shagufta Ali survived breast cancer she had 20 years back and also talked about her battle of taking nine chemotherapy sessions
In April 2022, Chhavi Mittal discovered a lump in her breast, which turned out to be malignant. The following year she talked about her battle with breast cancer and has been undergoing several health ailments
