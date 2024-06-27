Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Shut Down Break-Up Rumours With London Vacay Pics

By: Manisha Karki | June 27, 2024
Telly couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have shut down their breakup rumours with some cosy pictures from their London vacation
The duo shared some romantic pictures on social media, which showcased their love and togetherness
Sharing the pictures, they captioned it as, "Karan: I click her the best OrTejasswi: love is feeling known. Select your favourite caption"
The couple is currently holidaying in London as per their post on Instagram. As soon as the duo dropped pictures on the internet, fans showered their love for the couple.
On the work front, Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15, and last was seen in Naagin 6. She is currently on a break from television
On the other hand, Karan is seen in the episodes of Laughter Chef, with Krushna, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Vicky Jain, Bharti Singh, and others
