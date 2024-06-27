Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's Romantic Vacation In Australia

By: Manisha Karki | June 27, 2024
Actress Priyanka Chopra took out time from her busy schedule and spend time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti In Australia
Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram
One of the pictures features Nick with Malti as they pose with cartoon character Paw Patrol
In some pictures, we can also see kids having fun near Australia Gold Coast
In another picture, we can see Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, posing in front of a scenic background
One of the pictures also captures a romantic moment of the couple against the backdrop of a beautiful lake, where Nick is seen holding Priyanka in his arms
As soon as pictures were uploaded, fans and industry members shared their love in the comments
She also treated fans with new pictures from the set of the film The Bluff, showcasing fans her leg injuries she suffered while filming
