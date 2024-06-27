Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's Romantic Vacation In Australia

By: Manisha Karki | June 27, 2024

Actress Priyanka Chopra took out time from her busy schedule and spend time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti In Australia

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram

One of the pictures features Nick with Malti as they pose with cartoon character Paw Patrol

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram

In some pictures, we can also see kids having fun near Australia Gold Coast

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram

In another picture, we can see Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, posing in front of a scenic background

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram

One of the pictures also captures a romantic moment of the couple against the backdrop of a beautiful lake, where Nick is seen holding Priyanka in his arms

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram

As soon as pictures were uploaded, fans and industry members shared their love in the comments

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram

She also treated fans with new pictures from the set of the film The Bluff, showcasing fans her leg injuries she suffered while filming

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Instagram

