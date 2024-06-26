In PICS: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant & Rapper Naezy's Hit Tracks That Are Unmissable

By: Manisha Karki | June 26, 2024

Rapper Naezy also known as Naved Shaikh first broke into the limelight with his track Mere Gully Mein, with rapper Divine

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

In 2014, he made his first DIY music video Aafat, using an iPad.

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

His promotional single NY se Mumbai with Divine grabbed all the attention in the same year

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

His music often addresses socio-political issues in 2016 he released some of the tracks Haq Hai, Asal Hustle, and Tehelka

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

In 2017, he collaborated with several other artists like Benny Dayal, Divine and Ranveer Singh and gave some tracks like Yaad Rakh, Tragedy Mein Comedy, Aane D, and Azaad Hu Mein

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

In 2018, he went underground, and the next year, he returned with a new single Aafat Wapas, which is a continuation of his first track Aafat

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

In 2020, and 2021, Nazey had tracks like Sholay, Kasa Kai, Haalaat, and Trip Bhaari

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

Now, before entering into Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant he released an EP titled Anti Fitna

Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram

