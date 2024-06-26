In PICS: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant & Rapper Naezy's Hit Tracks That Are Unmissable

By: Manisha Karki | June 26, 2024
Rapper Naezy also known as Naved Shaikh first broke into the limelight with his track Mere Gully Mein, with rapper Divine
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
In 2014, he made his first DIY music video Aafat, using an iPad.
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
His promotional single NY se Mumbai with Divine grabbed all the attention in the same year
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
His music often addresses socio-political issues in 2016 he released some of the tracks Haq Hai, Asal Hustle, and Tehelka
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
His music often addresses socio-political issues in 2016 he released some of the tracks Haq Hai, Asal Hustle, and Tehelka
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
In 2017, he collaborated with several other artists like Benny Dayal, Divine and Ranveer Singh and gave some tracks like Yaad Rakh, Tragedy Mein Comedy, Aane D, and Azaad Hu Mein
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
In 2018, he went underground, and the next year, he returned with a new single Aafat Wapas, which is a continuation of his first track Aafat
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
In 2020, and 2021, Nazey had tracks like Sholay, Kasa Kai, Haalaat, and Trip Bhaari
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
Now, before entering into Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant he released an EP titled Anti Fitna
Photo courtesy: Naezy Instagram
Thanks For Reading!