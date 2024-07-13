VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, All 'Friends' Of Groom Anant Ambani Get ₹2 Crore Luxury Watches As Gifts

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren A. Merchant, and his wife Shaila Viren Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, after being engaged for two years.

It has been revealed that Anant Ambani gifted his groomsmen luxury watches worth Rs 2 crore each. According to a Reddit post on BollyBlindsNGossips, Anant commissioned a 25-piece limited edition Audemars Piguet to present to his closest friends.

Check out the video:

Reportedly, Anant's friends, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Meezaan Jafri, among others received the watch.

The watch is a 18k rose gold Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar named Luminary Edition that features a rose gold dial with black sub-dials.

According to a comment under the video, Anant gifted 25 limited edition watches, each worth Rs 2 crore, totaling Rs 50 crore.

Anant and Radhika's wedding was a star-studded affair that featured several celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Atlee, Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas.

Anant and Radhika will host a reception party or Mangal Utsav on July 15, in Mumbai, marking the grand finale of their wedding celebrations.

The couple started dating each other seven years ago when they met through mutual friends.