 VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, All 'Friends' Of Groom Anant Ambani Get ₹2 Crore Luxury Watches As Gifts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, All 'Friends' Of Groom Anant Ambani Get ₹2 Crore Luxury Watches As Gifts

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, All 'Friends' Of Groom Anant Ambani Get ₹2 Crore Luxury Watches As Gifts

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on June 12, 2024, in Mumbai, after being engaged for 2 years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren A. Merchant, and his wife Shaila Viren Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, after being engaged for two years.

It has been revealed that Anant Ambani gifted his groomsmen luxury watches worth Rs 2 crore each. According to a Reddit post on BollyBlindsNGossips, Anant commissioned a 25-piece limited edition Audemars Piguet to present to his closest friends.

Check out the video:

Read Also
PHOTO: Radhika Merchant's Customised Wedding Ring Features Husband Anant Ambani & Her Initials
article-image
OMG 🤯
byu/Hyunbinsbabe inBollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Flying Kiss To Paps As He Arrives With Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani's...
article-image

Reportedly, Anant's friends, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Meezaan Jafri, among others received the watch.

The watch is a 18k rose gold Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar named Luminary Edition that features a rose gold dial with black sub-dials.

According to a comment under the video, Anant gifted 25 limited edition watches, each worth Rs 2 crore, totaling Rs 50 crore.

Read Also
Celebs We Missed At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan To...
article-image

Anant and Radhika's wedding was a star-studded affair that featured several celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Atlee, Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas.

Read Also
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Are Officially Married, Couple Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other In FIRST...
article-image

Anant and Radhika will host a reception party or Mangal Utsav on July 15, in Mumbai, marking the grand finale of their wedding celebrations.

The couple started dating each other seven years ago when they met through mutual friends. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, All 'Friends' Of Groom Anant Ambani Get ₹2 Crore Luxury...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, All 'Friends' Of Groom Anant Ambani Get ₹2 Crore Luxury...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Ladke Ke Barey Mein Comment Karna Chalta Hai?,’ Anil Kapoor SLAMS Chandrika...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Ladke Ke Barey Mein Comment Karna Chalta Hai?,’ Anil Kapoor SLAMS Chandrika...

Vada Pav Girl Aka Chandrika Dixit Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS

Vada Pav Girl Aka Chandrika Dixit Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS

Ambani Wedding Day 2: Khushi Kapoor Makes Relationship Official With Vedang Raina, Poses With Janhvi...

Ambani Wedding Day 2: Khushi Kapoor Makes Relationship Official With Vedang Raina, Poses With Janhvi...

VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh...

VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Patiently Waits As MS Dhoni & Family Poses For Paps At Ambani's Shubh...