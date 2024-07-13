 Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Are Officially Married, Couple Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other In FIRST Photo
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren A. Merchant, and his wife Shaila Viren Merchant are officially become husband and wife now.

An inside photo from the couple's wedding is circulating on social media currently, in which, the bride and groom can be seen lost in each other's eyes.

Check out the photo:

article-image

Anant and Radhika started dating each other seven years ago when they met through mutual friends. Although not many details have been shared by the families about their love story, their relationship became public knowledge in 2018 when a photo of them lost in each other’s eyes surfaced online and went viral.

Radhika and Anant's roka ceremony took place at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan in December 2022. Later, the duo's Gol Dhana happened on January 19, 2023. The engagement ceremony took place at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

article-image

Anant had confessed his love for Radhika at the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He said, "I am 100% the lucky one. There is no doubt about that. I don’t know how I got Radhika. I am definitely the luckiest here. Radhika has been with me for the last seven years, and I feel that I met Radhika yesterday."

"But every day, I fall more and more in love with her. Like my brother-in-law says, when he used to see my sister, he had volcanoes and fountains going up in his heart, and I would say I have earthquakes and tsunamis going on in my heart when I see Radhika. So, thank you, Radhika, for everything," concluded Anant.

