Radhika Merchant Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Panetar Bridal Ensemble, FIRST Look Revealed

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 12, 2024
The much-anticipated wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani is currently taking place at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Radhika Merchant's first photos as bride has been finally unveiled and she looks like a royal queen.
For the wedding day, Radhika Merchant chose an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble and looked like an absolute dream in her bridal outfit.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika Merchant's ensemble is an intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar,' a Gujarati tradition where brides wear red and white.
The ghagra glitters with three red borders, showcasing the finest workmanship in a harmonious blend of Naqshi, Saadi, and Zardozi. Not just that, Merchant's ghagra also features intricate floral booties, lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis, and a touch of red Resham.
The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble features a trailing ghagra layered with a detachable second trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta.
Radhika Merchant's bold red lip added a touch of glamour to her bridal look.
The absolute showstopper of Radhika's bridal outfit is her veil—a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that enhances the silhouette with delicate jaali and cut-work, adding dramatic flair to her look.