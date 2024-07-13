PHOTO: Radhika Merchant's Customised Wedding Ring Features Husband Anant Ambani & Her Initials

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren A. Merchant, and his wife Shaila Viren Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

In a new photos shared by Rhea Kapoor, it shows Radhika is seen flaunting her custom wedding ring, adorned with her and Anant's initials- AR on it.

Check it out:

Radhika also accessories her bridal lehenga with an AR brooch. She wore a bridal ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding with Anant, featuring an ivory lehenga and dupatta set bordered with red.

The outfit pays homage to the Gujarati tradition of Panetar, which is a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.

For her vidaai, Radhika appeared in a gorgeous red and gold lehenga from Manish Malhotra. Her outfit featured an exquisite blouse that had intricate real gold karchobi work inspired by the traditional abho and the vibrant tapestry of Kutch, Gujarat, echoing the artistry of the late 19th century.

Anant and Radhika's wedding was attended by Bollywood's biggest names including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, among others.

Reality TV stars like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also present at the wedding. Singers like AP Dhillon, Rema, Harrdy Sandhu and Himesh Reshammiya performed at the grand wedding.

Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' will take place today, July 13 and the wedding reception or 'Mangal Utsav' is scheduled for July 14.