Celebs Who Looked Ravishing In Red At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 13, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks a timeless classic in this red suit with heavy neck jewelry and maang tika.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were among the few International personalities that were invited for the Ambani Wedding. Kim was wearing a red lehenga with a off shoulder blouse that had tassels around the border.
Rekha Ji looked Ethereal in her red designer red velvet blouse and her traditional rust gold saree.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone opted for a red Anarkali set with golden embellished jewllery. The specialty of her neckpiece was that it is inspired by Bazubands worn by Sikh Maharajas.
Vidya Balan served a classic wedding look in her red handloom kanjivaram saree.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif opted for full-sleeved blouse and red saree for the Ambani wedding. Katrina kept it minimum with the jewelry.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Juhi Chawla was spotted wearing a red sharara suit. Her matching jewelry elevated her look.
Image by Varinder Chawla