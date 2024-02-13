Shah Rukh Khan To Priyanka Chopra: Times Actors/Singers Lost Their Cool With Fans In Public

Recently, Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan found himself in the centre of a controversy after a video surfaced online, in which, he was singing the song Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don. During which, he took a fan's phone at a concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and tossed it into the crowd. The singer is yet to respond to the viral video.

However, this is not the first time Aditya has misbehaved with a fan. A few year ago, he misbehaved with an IndiGo airline staffer and told him 'Chaddhi Utaar Dunga.

Apart from Aditya, several celebrities including actors and singers like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and others have lost their cool with fans.

Check it out:

Elvish Yadav

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav slapped a fan at a restaurant in Jaipur. Reportedly, the fan took a personal dig at him, which led to the YouTuber slapping him. After the video went viral, Elvish clarified with an audio statement. “I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks me. However, if someone makes a personal remark, I don’t spare them."

"There were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, and I went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main. He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style," he concluded.

Salman Khan

A few years ago, Salman Khan was seen exiting Goa airport, during which a fan was seen trying to click a selfie with the Dabangg actor. Soon after, Salman, who was irked by his behaviour, snatched the phone from the fan's hands. He was heading to join the shoot of his Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' when the incident took place. The man was later identified as a ground staff working for an airlines.

Priyanka Chopra

While filming for Anjaana Anjaani, Priyanka Chopra slapped a fan for allegedly misbehaving with her. Talking about the incident, at Jai Gangaajal's trailer launch in 2015, she said, "I slap a lot. Once a fan misbehaved with me. I don't know if he was a fan. I came out of my trailer when I was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani."

"He just came and held my arms. I am very good with taking pictures and everything but I don't like being touched physically. So, he just held my hand and started asking for pictures. I got really scared. I grabbed his collar and slapped him. Then I got so scared that I ran away," said the actress.

John Abraham

John Abraham, a few years ago, slapped a fan after he scratched him and grabbed his T-shirt for a selfie after the trailer launch of Force 2. Later, the actor's spokesperson issued a statement. “The episode has been blown out of proportion. John would never hurt a fan intentionally. The fan even met John at his residence to apologise to him for his irresponsible behaviour.”

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan got angry at a fan trying to click a selfie with him at Mumbai airport after returning from shooting for Dunki, which was released in 2023. The actor can be seen throwing his hands up and angrily staring at him before walking toward his car.

Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol made headlines last year after he yelled at a fan for taking too long to click a selfie with him. Reacting to the same, the actor told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, that sometimes he is constantly running around, and he also got a catch in his back that time

"A lot of times, even when the selfie is done, they don’t move away. So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I’m thinking is, ‘Let me carry on. Please try and understand’. There is an emotional connection with fans," said Deol.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif once allegedly made a kid cry for calling her 'aunty' on a flight from Mumbai to London.

The story was written by an anonymous user who stated that Katrina yelled at the kid and said, "How dare you call me Aunty? Don't you know who I am? How did you come to me? How can the staff be so irresponsible? I am gonna complain," and many more undesirable things. The poor kid just stood there stunned as the airline staff ran towards her rescue. The kid with tears in his eyes and probably a need for lifelong therapy ran back to his seat."