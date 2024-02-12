Aditya Narayan Hits Fan With Mic, Throws His Phone Away During Bhilai Concert; Netizens SLAM Singer After Video Goes Viral

Singer Aditya Narayan lost his cool at one of his fans during his concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which Aditya stops his performance midway a throws a fan's phone away from stage.

For those unversed, Aditya hosted a concert at a college in Bhilai and the event was attended by hundreds of Aditya's fans. In the now-viral video, Aditya is heard singing Aaj Ki Raat from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Don when he lost his cool over a fan.

The video shows Aditya snatching the fan from the fan's hand and throwing it away into the crowd. He also hit the unidentified person with his mic. However, it is not known why Aditya threw the person's phone and hit him.

Soon after the video surfaced on social media platforms, netizens criticised the singer for his shocking behaviour.

A user wrote on X, "#adityanarayan throwing phone in his concert. everyone should have left at the moment."

"India's greatest singer of all time. Shri Aditya Narayan Ji Snatches phone of a fan and throws it away... Well the fan deserved it for being fan of India's greatest singer of all time," wrote another user.

A user slammed him saying, "Saw a video of Aditya Narayan snatching and throwing a fan's phone during a performance. Dude wtf? Who do you think you are?"

Bhilai, #Chhattisgarh: During a concert in college...Angry Aditya Narayan Hits Fan, Snatches Phone and Throws It Away During his live performance; Video Goes Viral#AdityaNarayan #stardom #singer pic.twitter.com/Wtb3rqghCK — Surabhi Tiwari🇮🇳 (@surabhi_tiwari_) February 12, 2024

Aditya, who is the son of veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like Dil Bechara and Ram Leela. He appeared as a child artist in films like Pardes, Rangeela and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

He last sang Ji Huzoor for Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. Other than that, he has sung popular songs like Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Tattad Tattad, Kabhi Na Kabhi To Miloge and others. Aditya has also hosted reality shows like Indian Idol, Zee Comedy Show, Rising Star 3, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, X Factor India and others.