 Exes Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Pose Together In Unseen Photo From Ram Mandir Consecration In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentExes Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Pose Together In Unseen Photo From Ram Mandir Consecration In Ayodhya

Exes Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Pose Together In Unseen Photo From Ram Mandir Consecration In Ayodhya

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

Some of the biggest names of Bollywood landed in Ayodhya on January 22, Monday, to attend the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Temple, and all of the them were seen huddled together as they witnessed the moment the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Several photos and videos from the event are now doing the rounds on the internet.

However, the one photo that has caught everyone's eyes was that of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, all in one frame. Throughout the event, the infamous ex flames Ranbir and Katrina were seen sitting together with their respective spouses, and it looked like the two are now on cordial terms.

In the picture which is going viral on the internet, Ranbir can be seen smiling and posing for the cameras with his arms around Alia and Vicky, while Katrina stood next to him.

Both Ranbir and Vicky opted to wear off-white kurtas for the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony, but their wives stole all the limelight. Alia looked beautiful in a blue silk saree with motifs of Lord Ram and Ramayana all over it. On the other hand, Katrina looked gorgeous in a traditional golden saree.

Read Also
VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Wears Ramayana-Inspired Silk Saree For Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony
article-image

As soon as the photo surfaced, fans gushed about how blissful the four of them looked together. "They look so happily moved on and in comfortable space as all 4 individual. Which is wholesome!" a user wrote.

Another wrote, "The couples are made for each other. RK for AB and Vicky for Katrina!"

Ranbir Kapoor at Ram Mandir
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Among the other celebs who attended the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya were Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Nigam, Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Tricep's Tendon Was Torn Very Badly, Will Be Discharged In One More...

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Tricep's Tendon Was Torn Very Badly, Will Be Discharged In One More...

Has Vicky Jain Been Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House? Here's What We Know

Has Vicky Jain Been Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House? Here's What We Know

Amitabh Bachchan Clicks Photo With Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya After Pran Pratistha Ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan Clicks Photo With Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya After Pran Pratistha Ceremony

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF...

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Finally Release On June 14

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Finally Release On June 14