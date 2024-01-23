Exes Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Pose Together In Unseen Photo From Ram Mandir Consecration In Ayodhya

Some of the biggest names of Bollywood landed in Ayodhya on January 22, Monday, to attend the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Temple, and all of the them were seen huddled together as they witnessed the moment the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Several photos and videos from the event are now doing the rounds on the internet.

However, the one photo that has caught everyone's eyes was that of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, all in one frame. Throughout the event, the infamous ex flames Ranbir and Katrina were seen sitting together with their respective spouses, and it looked like the two are now on cordial terms.

In the picture which is going viral on the internet, Ranbir can be seen smiling and posing for the cameras with his arms around Alia and Vicky, while Katrina stood next to him.

Both Ranbir and Vicky opted to wear off-white kurtas for the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony, but their wives stole all the limelight. Alia looked beautiful in a blue silk saree with motifs of Lord Ram and Ramayana all over it. On the other hand, Katrina looked gorgeous in a traditional golden saree.

As soon as the photo surfaced, fans gushed about how blissful the four of them looked together. "They look so happily moved on and in comfortable space as all 4 individual. Which is wholesome!" a user wrote.

Another wrote, "The couples are made for each other. RK for AB and Vicky for Katrina!"

Among the other celebs who attended the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya were Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Nigam, Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut, and others.