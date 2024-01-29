Abhishek Malhan REACTS To Abhishek Kumar NOT Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Salman Khan Ke Aage Ye Naam Ka Banda...' | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss and took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a swanky brand new car. He rose to fame after winning Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, was announced as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

Reacting to Kumar's loss, Bigg Boss OTT 2's finalist, Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeetsktaaa kabhi. BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte."

In Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Abhishek Malhan lost to Elvish Yadav, however the two share a positive relationship post the show.

Meanwhile, the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 were Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

Bigg Boss 17 started in Otcober 2023 with contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.