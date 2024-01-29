 Abhishek Malhan REACTS To Abhishek Kumar NOT Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Salman Khan Ke Aage Ye Naam Ka Banda...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAbhishek Malhan REACTS To Abhishek Kumar NOT Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Salman Khan Ke Aage Ye Naam Ka Banda...'

Abhishek Malhan REACTS To Abhishek Kumar NOT Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Salman Khan Ke Aage Ye Naam Ka Banda...'

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Malhan REACTS To Abhishek Kumar NOT Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Salman Khan Ke Aage Ye Naam Ka Banda...' | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss and took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a swanky brand new car. He rose to fame after winning Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, was announced as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

Reacting to Kumar's loss, Bigg Boss OTT 2's finalist, Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeetsktaaa kabhi. BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte."

Check it out:

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 1st Runner-Up Abhishek Kumar On His Newfound Popularity: 'More Than Girls Their Mothers...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui On Being Called 'Womaniser': 'Have Worked With Many Females,...
article-image

In Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Abhishek Malhan lost to Elvish Yadav, however the two share a positive relationship post the show.

Meanwhile, the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 were Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Runs Away Amid Scuffle Between Journalist And His Team In J&K's Katra; Video Shows...
article-image

Bigg Boss 17 started in Otcober 2023 with contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fighter Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Enters ₹100 Crore Club

Fighter Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Enters ₹100 Crore Club

Abhishek Malhan REACTS To Abhishek Kumar NOT Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Salman Khan Ke Aage Ye Naam Ka...

Abhishek Malhan REACTS To Abhishek Kumar NOT Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Salman Khan Ke Aage Ye Naam Ka...

Ankita Lokhande Pens FIRST Note After Bigg Boss 17 Loss, Calls It 'Journey To Be Remembered'

Ankita Lokhande Pens FIRST Note After Bigg Boss 17 Loss, Calls It 'Journey To Be Remembered'

Munawar Faruqui Fulfills His Promise By Bringing Bigg Boss 17 Trophy To Dongri, Fans Mob His Car...

Munawar Faruqui Fulfills His Promise By Bringing Bigg Boss 17 Trophy To Dongri, Fans Mob His Car...

Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Sequel: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has The Courage To Go Even Darker & Deeper'

Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Sequel: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has The Courage To Go Even Darker & Deeper'