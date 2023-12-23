Elvish Yadav Runs Away Amid Scuffle Between Journalist And His Team In J&K's Katra; Video Shows Almost Beaten By The Crowd | Twitter

Katra: Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has landed in another controversy during his recent visit to Mata Vaishno Devi along with his friends in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Elvish Yadav's friend engaged in an argument with a reporter in Jammu. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Elvish Yadav left the spot or it can be said that he ran away as soon as the matter escalated. The journalist has been identified as Pradeep Singh.

Elvish Yadav gets furious over a question and pushes the reporter's camera

It can be seen in the video that Elvish Yadav is on his way somewhere and the reporters are seen surrounding the social media star. Elvish Yadav gets furious over a question by the reporter present at the spot and pushes his camera while the reporter was recording. After this, his friend Raghav Sharma stepped in and held the reporter's collar and misbehaved with the media person.

Here's the full context of what happened in the #ElvishYadav case, along with WhatsApp screenshot and call recording of journalist #PradeepSingh who confronted Elvish and his team over his misbehavior with the media.#ElvishArmy #RaghavSharma pic.twitter.com/ms72nSSYKp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 22, 2023

Elvish Yadav left the spot along with his team members

The media person also retaliated after Raghav Sharma held him by his collar. As the matter escalated, Elvish Yadav left the spot along with his team members and left Raghav Sharma alone in the middle of the scuffle.

The reporter aggressively told him that this is not the way to behave with a journalist

The reporter then confronted Raghav Sharma and aggressively told him that this is not the way to behave with a journalist. The situation got worse as the other media persons present on the spot started to get furious and almost beat Raghav Sharma.

Raghav Sharma was let go unhurt by the journalist and the crowd present on the spot

However, Raghav Sharma was let go unhurt by the journalist and the crowd present on the spot. Journalist Pradeep Singh also narrated his side of the story and said that Elvish Yadav misbehaved after he asked him "How are you feeling on visit to Jammu", to which the social media star got angry and attacked his camera. He further said that his friend Raghav Sharma misbehaved with him and held his collar and tried to physically assault him.

Elvish Yadav has been surrounded by controversies

Elvish Yadav has been surrounded by controversies after he came out of the Big Boss house emerging as the winner of the Big Boss OTT 2. His name also came to the fore allegedly for supplying drugs and snakes for rave parties in Noida. Noida Police also questioned the social media star in connection with the matter. Probe is still on in the said case.

No complaint reported

There are no reports in connection with the scuffle that broke out between the journalist and the team of Elvish Yadav. The video of incident is being shared on social media in large numbers.

Elvish Yadav is being criticised by internet users for his and his team's misbehaviour with the journalist. However, the fans and supporters of Elvish Yadav are trolling the journalist on social media.