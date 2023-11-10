Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu Moose Wala Song | Photo Via Instagram

Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT season 2, is currently hitting the headlines after he was accused of using ‘snake venom’ at a rave party. Six people, including the YouTuber, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, Elvish was quizzed by Noida police for around two hours at the Sector 20 police station. The police also sought data from his cellphone to obtain information about his call logs and past locations related to the ongoing case.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recently, he was asked to appear again; however, he skipped the interrogation summons from Noida Police, citing health issues. On November 9th, he posted a video on his Instagram story from his car in which he was seen humming a song amid the ongoing probe.

Last week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has no influence on the case and that if Elvish is found guilty, he should be punished. "The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished," said Mr. Khattar.

Earlier, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, speaking to reporters, had alleged that the YouTuber "supplied snake venom to rave parties in Noida and Gurugram." Elvish, on his part, denied all allegations and hit back at the BJP MP whose NGO was involved in exposing Elvish's alleged role in the illicit trade of supplying snake venom to rave parties.

Elvish had said that he was being targeted and that "false accusations" were levelled on him by Maneka Gandhi, just like the BJP MP had made accusations against ISCKON. However, the Noida Police had filed an FIR naming Elvish Yadav and arrested five other people in the case during initial investigation into the matter.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)