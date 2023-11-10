 Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu Moose Wala Song
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu Moose Wala Song

Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu Moose Wala Song

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was booked by Noida Police for using ‘snake venom’ at a rave party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu Moose Wala Song | Photo Via Instagram

Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT season 2, is currently hitting the headlines after he was accused of using ‘snake venom’ at a rave party. Six people, including the YouTuber, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, Elvish was quizzed by Noida police for around two hours at the Sector 20 police station. The police also sought data from his cellphone to obtain information about his call logs and past locations related to the ongoing case.

Check it out:

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: YouTuber Claims Snakes Were Arranged By Singer Fazilpuria For A Video...
article-image

Recently, he was asked to appear again; however, he skipped the interrogation summons from Noida Police, citing health issues. On November 9th, he posted a video on his Instagram story from his car in which he was seen humming a song amid the ongoing probe.

Last week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has no influence on the case and that if Elvish is found guilty, he should be punished. "The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished," said Mr. Khattar.

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Falls Sick After Noida Police Interrogates Him For 3 Hours In Snake Venom Case: 'Kal Se...
article-image

Earlier, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, speaking to reporters, had alleged that the YouTuber "supplied snake venom to rave parties in Noida and Gurugram." Elvish, on his part, denied all allegations and hit back at the BJP MP whose NGO was involved in exposing Elvish's alleged role in the illicit trade of supplying snake venom to rave parties.

Elvish had said that he was being targeted and that "false accusations" were levelled on him by Maneka Gandhi, just like the BJP MP had made accusations against ISCKON. However, the Noida Police had filed an FIR naming Elvish Yadav and arrested five other people in the case during initial investigation into the matter.

Read Also
'Elvish Yadav Is A Drug Dealer, Manisha Rani's Phone Has Evidence': Actor Faizan Ansari Claims...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Hema Malini & Dharmendra’s Temple Scene In Sholay Would’ve Caused An Uproar If Film Was Made...

‘Hema Malini & Dharmendra’s Temple Scene In Sholay Would’ve Caused An Uproar If Film Was Made...

Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu...

Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu...

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Bombay HC Rejects Actor Sheezan Khan's Plea To Quash FIR Against Him

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Bombay HC Rejects Actor Sheezan Khan's Plea To Quash FIR Against Him

Debutant Alizeh Agnihotri’s Film Farrey To Premiere At International Film Festival of India (IFFI)...

Debutant Alizeh Agnihotri’s Film Farrey To Premiere At International Film Festival of India (IFFI)...

83 Actress Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay (PHOTOS)

83 Actress Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay (PHOTOS)