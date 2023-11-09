Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: YouTuber Claims Snakes Were Arranged By Singer Fazilpuria For A Video Shoot

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who won the second season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT, has been embroiled in a controversy after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties in Noida. The YouTuber has time and again denied all the allegations against him and in a shocking turn of events, Elvish has revealed during an interrogation that the snakes were arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria.

According to media reports, when questioned about the viral video linked to the rave party, Elvish stated that the snakes for his video shoot were arranged by Fazilpuria.

While interacting with Zee News, the singer denied any involvement in the rave party case and added that the snakes were arranged only for a video shoot.

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation on Friday (November 3) and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket. Soon after the news came to light, a video of Elvish posing with a model and snakes went viral on social media platforms. However, the 26-year-old YouTuber took to his X account the same day to clarify that the video is from the shoot of one of his music videos.

Elvish appeared before Noida police late Tuesday night (November 7) in connection with the case. The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the same case. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation. In response, Maneka Gandhi stated that her NGO's investigation began with Elvish, who then provided contacts for his agents involved in snake venom activities.

A few days back, Elvish also threatened to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. In one of his recent vlogs, Elvish blamed the politician for ruining his image. He also stated that the truth will be out very soon.

