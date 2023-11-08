Elvish Yadav Rave Party Row: Rescued Snakes Released In Forest; Inquiry Report Finds Missing Venom Glands, Teeth In Reptiles

Screengrab

Forest Department officials in Uttar Pradesh have released the nine snakes, including five cobra that were rescued from a Noida rave party during a raid. Police arrested five people from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 and recovered 20 ml of suspected snake venom.

The venom glands and teeth of the all the rescued snakes were missing. "Also, teeth were missing in eight of the nine snakes that were rescued. We were asked to conduct the inquiry by the Forest Department and we have submitted our report to it for further action," Dr Nikhil Varshney, who headed the probe committee, told PTI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Forest Department officials released snakes into the forest that were seized during a raid at a rave party in Noida. pic.twitter.com/hNqCRGcOIx — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

According to Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava, his department received the Veterinary Department's inquiry report; and it will now be submitted in the court for further legal proceedings.

"The nine snakes were in our custody and today we have released them in Surajpur Wetlands after taking permission from the court," Srivastava told PTI.

Elvish Yadav falls sick after interrogation

The police are probing Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav's role in the use of snake venom at the rave party. He appeared before Noida police late Tuesday night (November 7) in connection with the case, police said. On Wednesday, he took to his official Instagram account to reveal that he has fallen sick.

Elvish was questioned after being named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. The FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)