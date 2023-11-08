Noida Police Interrogates Elvish Yadav For 3 Hours Late Last Night In Snake Venom Case

Noida Police Interrogates Elvish Yadav For 3 Hours In Snake Venom Case |

Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav appeared before Noida police late Tuesday night in connection with a snake venom case, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander said, "YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case. Police have called him again." This comes after Elvish was named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. Five of those alleged accused have since been arrested by the Police.

Noida police had on Tuesday sent a notice to Yadav in connection with the case. An FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Speaking on the matter, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Saxena said, "Law will take its course and no celebrity is bigger than the law." Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that he has no influence on the case proceedings and emphasized that the police would take action if Elvish is found guilty.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.

Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on November 4, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.

"When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family's name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work," Elvish said.