'Elvish Yadav Is A Drug Dealer, Manisha Rani's Phone Has Evidence': Actor Faizan Ansari Claims Receiving Death Threats

Actor Faizan Ansari has taken a bold step by filing a written complaint against Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, accusing him of supplying other types of drugs and not just snake venom. Ansari claimed he submitted a formal letter to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai on Monday, where he labelled Elvish Yadav as a 'drug dealer' and implicated Manisha Rani, Elvish's friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up, as his accomplice.

In his complaint, Ansari urged the authorities to secure Manisha Rani's phone, believing it holds crucial evidence against Elvish. He called for collective action against Elvish's alleged illegal activities and also filed an FIR against Manisha Rani.

Ansari while giving an interview to Times Now Navbharat claimed that he has been receiving death threats via calls from individuals working for Elvish Yadav. He also said that he was threatened to take back the FIR he filed against Manisha Rani or he'll be shot dead. He further showed a document which stated that there was a case filed against Elvish Yadav in the Dharavi police station in 2021.

Elvish Yadav Faces Police Inquiry

Elvish Yadav found himself in legal trouble related to a snake venom case. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander, Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case.

He was questioned after being named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. The FIR, registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav, accused them of supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida's Sector 49.

Ongoing Investigation

The case, initially under Noida's Sector 49 police station, was later transferred to Sector 20 police station following the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation on Friday (November 3) and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket.

However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation. In response, Maneka Gandhi stated that her NGO's investigation began with Elvish, who then provided contacts for his agents involved in snake venom activities.

