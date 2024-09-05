 Shah Rukh Khan Pays Whopping ₹92 Crore Tax In 2024, Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Celeb Of India
SRK wreaked havoc at the box office in 2023 and became the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to deliver two Rs 1000 crore hits in a single year

Updated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan topped the list of the highest tax-paying celebrity in India for the year 2023-2024 as he paid a staggering Rs 92 crore to the Indian government this year. The list includes some of the biggest names from Bollywood, south film industry, as well as from the sports sector.

As per a Fortune India report, SRK paid a whopping Rs 92 crore after delivering three blockbusters in 2023. The actor kickstarted the year with Pathaan, which marked his return to theatres after a hiatus of five years, and it went on to rake in over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

It was followed by the Jawan mayhem in the middle of 2023, which again collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, and his year-end release, Dunki, easily breached the Rs 500 crore mark.

SRK wreaked havoc at the box office in 2023 and became the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to deliver two Rs 1000 crore hits in a single year.

Other celebs on the list

SRK is followed by south superstar Thalapathy Vijay on the list, who paid a mammoth Rs 80 crore tax this year. While the actor made big monies from his film releases, he also generated revenue from his brand endorsements and other business ventures.

Salman Khan is third on the list with Rs 75 crore tax, and he is closely followed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan as he paid Rs 71 crore tax.

The fifth place is held by former Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who paid Rs 66 crore in taxes.

The other celebs who feature on the list are Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kapil SHarma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mohanlal.

Former Team India cricketers MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar are also among the Top 15 tax-paying celebrities of India this year.

