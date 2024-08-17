 Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Having Trophy Room Designed As Library For His 300 Awards: 'Have 9-Storey Office &...'
Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he loves attending awards ceremonies and also receiving awards.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about his '300 awards' and revealed that he loves attending awards ceremonies. The actor was recently honoured with the coveted Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland for his contribution to cinema.

Speaking to The Guardian, Shah Rukh said he is 'very shamless' about enjoying the award functions. He revealed that he gets a little nervous when asked to give a speech, especially with international awards, as he has to make sure that Indian cinema is presented well. "I have to be on my best behaviour. I have to control my sense of humour," he added.

Further, the actor said that he has a cabinet for his awards. "I have 300 awards. I have a nine-storey office and on every floor I have some of the awards. Actually, it’s not a trophy room. It’s a library which is designed like an English library," added Khan.

Further, the Pathaan actor revealed that when he came to the industry, he was athlete and his life dream was to have a 'six pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with his arm around her, blood on his face and a gun in his hand.'

Shah Rukh discussed his sabbatical and said that he would advise everyone to learn Italian cooking and exercise during the COVID pandemic. He added, "I was working out. I built a body. After four years, people started missing me because before that I was too much in everybody’s face."

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in King, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan.

