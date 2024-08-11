Netizens SLAM Shah Rukh Khan For 'Pushing' Elderly Man At Locarno Film Festival Red Carpet While Posing For Paps (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan was recently awarded the Pardo Alla Carriera award at the Locarno Film Festival 2024 in Switzerland. Several photos and videos of the Om Shanti Om actor at the event surfaced on social media. However, Khan is currently facing backlash after a video of him allegedly 'pushing' an elderly man went viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh is seen posing on the red carpet for the photographers when he briefly pauses and appears to push an elderly man who seemed to be entering his frame. His gesture did not sit well with netizens, who quickly criticised the actor online.

Check out the video:

Some fans were convinced that Shah Rukh playfully pushed the elderly man; however, others slammed the actor. A user on X said, "#ShahRukhKhan he pushed that old man!!! Shame on you." Another user commented, "Always knew he is not a nice person he try to pretend to."

Take a look at the comments:

