 Shah Rukh Khan Wins Audience With His Speech At Locarno Film Festival 2024: 'So Many People Stuffed Up, Just Like India'
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was his usual charming and witty self at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland where he received the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, or career leopard, for his contribution to cinema.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was his usual charming and witty self at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland where he received the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, or career leopard, for his contribution to cinema. The 58-year-old, who is the first Indian personality to be felicitated with the honour, was presented with the award at the jam-packed Piazza Grande square on Saturday evening.

In his award acceptance speech, Shah Rukh thanked the audience and Locarno Film Festival's artistic director, Giona A Nazzaro for their warm welcome. "I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen, to this really pretty, very beautiful, cultural, artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno. So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being at home in India. Thank you so much for having me here, it's been a wonderful last two evenings, everybody, including Nazaro..." he said.

"They have been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving and so has been my cooking. I can cook pasta and pizza, and also I'm learning (Italian) here in Locarno," he added.

Less than a minute into his address, Shah Rukh was interrupted by an audience member's screaming declaration of love, to which he responded with an "I love you also". He quipped that all romantic interludes were welcome after the speech because at the Locarno Film Festival "we all need to sound intellectual". Lifting the trophy, the actor admitted that he can't pronounce the name of the award.

After the host showed how to pronounce the Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, Shah Rukh joked: "Which in English means the leopard award for being the most awesome in the world and the history of mankind." According to the festival, the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism pays tribute to one or more personalities whose artistic contributions have redefined cinema and the collective imagination. "Next year around, if you call me Nazzaro, can you keep a shorter name?" he told the artistic director of the festival, before wrapping his speech with 'Namaskar', 'Dhanyawaad', and 'God bless you all'.

In recognition of his career, the festival also screened Shah Rukh's 2002 hit "Devdas", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shah Rukh, who has enjoyed stardom for over three decades in the Hindi film industry with hits movies such as "Darr", "Baazigar", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Devdas", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", returned to the big screen after a five-year gap in 2023 with Pathaan.

He followed up the blockbuster actioner with back-to-back two releases: another action hit Jawan, and Dunki, a social drama.

On Sunday, the actor will also participate in a public Q&A session at the Forum @Spazio Cinema, offering fans and festival-goers an opportunity to engage with the beloved actor. Italian filmmaker Francesco Rosi, American singer-actor Harry Belafonte, and Malaysian director Tsai Ming-Liang have been the previous recipients of the award.

Shah Rukh Khan Wins Audience With His Speech At Locarno Film Festival 2024: 'So Many People Stuffed...

