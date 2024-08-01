VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Covers His Eyes With Black Shades As He Attends Siddharth Anand's Birthday Bash In Mumbai Ahead Of Eye Treatment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently had his fans worried after news about his eye treatment surfaced online. While he has not shared an official statement yet, the actor was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday night as he attended the birthday bash of his Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand.

SRK looked dapper as he made a rare appearance in front of the paps on Wednesday. He was at his casual best in loose denims and a black t-shirt, and he added an edge to his look with a cool matching jacket.

The actor has his eyes covered with thick black shades and he refrained from stopping and posing for the paps, but instead, was seen quickly making an entry in the building.

For those unversed, Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan, which released in 2023, and marked SRK's return to theatres after five long years. The film shattered all records at the box office and was declared a bumper blockbuster with over Rs 1000 crore box office collection.

Reportedly, SRK is set to feature in the biggest film of the YRF Spy Universe, titled Tiger vs Pathaan, which will see him lock horns with Salman Khan. The film is expected to be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

However, the actor has put his work on the back burner for some time as SRK will reportedly fly to the US soon to finish up his eye treatment. Reports had earlier claimed that the actor was seeking treatment for his eyes in a Mumbai hospital, but the surgery did not go as planned and it damaged his eyes further.

To rectify the damage, the actor will soon be flying to the US, along with his wife Gauri.