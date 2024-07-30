Vikas Khanna Reacts To X User Who Called Shah Rukh Khan 'Shoddy' Actor, Shuts Down Troll's 'PR Tweet' Comment On His Viral Post

Popular chef, writer and filmmaker Vikas Khanna clapped back at a troll who questioned the authenticity of one of his X posts. On Monday, Vikas shared a picture with celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay in which they are seen recreating superstar Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. Along with the picture, which went viral in no time, Vikas also revealed that he and Gordon are huge SRK fans.

Reacting to the post, an X user suggested that the tribute to Shah Rukh was merely a 'PR' post. "Another PR tweet by SRK," the user commented.

Unfazed, Vikas replied to the user, "Does SRK need PR?" He added, "I remember traveling to Oman for a shoot, and my driver told me that he learned Hindi just so he could watch SRK’s films. ‘Learnt a language so you can watch one man.’ Does any other human-actor-star have this kind of legacy on the planet?"

Does any other human-actor-star has this kind of legacy on the planet ??? https://t.co/EN1ZQaL3ao — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 29, 2024

Reacting to another user, who called Shah Rukh a 'shoddy' actor, Vikas shared a GIF in which Shah Rukh is seen waving goodbye. It is from one of his films. Vikas did not write anything with the GIF and only added a red heart emoticon.

The user's comment read, "Pure bullcrap! SRK is shoddy as an actor and as a human being too. Sit down, Vikas Khanna ji."

Shah Rukh, often referred to as the 'King of Bollywood', has built a massive following with his charismatic performances. He has become a beloved figure, not only in India but across the globe.

On the other hand, Vikas has been a familiar face on television as he has hosted various culinary shows. He gained widespread recognition for judging the Indian version of the cooking competition show MasterChef. His culinary skills and innovative approach to Indian cuisine have earned him recognition globally.

Besides, he also directed a film titled The Last Color, which premiered at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.