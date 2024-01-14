Chef Vikas Khanna, 52, Flaunts Toned 6-Pack Abs In Shirtless Photo; Fans Call Him 'Hot & Sexy'

Indian chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality Vikas Khanna stunned his fans and followers with his 'super hot' shirtless photo. Taking to his official social media accounts, Vikas flaunted his well-toned six-pack abs and inspired netizens to hit the gym.

In the candid photo, Vikas is seen wearing black track pants. While sharing the photo, the Masterchef India judge revealed that picture is from one of his photoshoots and he had to go shirtless in the freezing weather in New York.

Soon after the 52-year-old chef shared the post, netizens lauded his fitness and called him 'hot' and 'sexy' in the comments section.

"Who's says he is 45+ ?" a user asked. Another wrote, "Only fit chef who's been consistent throughout the decades."

"He's our inspiration 😍. We, the Indian food entrepreneurs in CA, look up to him as our idol," read another comment.

"Vikasji aap fitness goals de rahe ho New year ke liya.. inspiring 💪🏻 🧡 & Hot," a fan commented on his post.

Another wrote, "You’re aging backwards."

The same picture was shared by the photographer on Instagram, who wrote, "The world knows Vikas as a 'renissance man' or 'the most influential Indian chef in the World' or 'hottest chef in New York' or 'People Magazine’s sexiest man alive' or 'the most recognizable face of Indian cuisine' but for me he is just simple Vikas who travelled from Amritsar to America with a dream. I’ve worked with him for about years & learnt so many life lessons from him the most important being - NEVER GIVE UP."

"May you win more accolades. Create more epic restaurants, museums, documentaries, books, movies, feed the world. More power to you," the photographer added.

After 1 knee injury, 3 back injuries, 1 wrist surgery, 2 shoulder injuries….and a severe asthmatic…..we still got to keep pushing.



Thanks to everyone who inspire me everyday. ❤️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/7p5PEv8IPq — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) November 25, 2023

Vikas often shares his pictures from the gym and flaunts his physique. In November 2023, he dropped a picture in which he is seen in a Manhattan gym. He reflected on his fitness journey amid adversity, enduring one knee injury, three back injuries, wrist surgery, and two shoulder injuries, all compounded by severe asthma.

Vikas' culinary career has been marked by various achievements. He worked in hotels around the world and gained international exposure. His culinary skills and innovative approach to Indian cuisine have earned him recognition globally.

He has been a familiar face on television as he has hosted various culinary shows. He gained widespread recognition for judging the Indian version of the cooking competition show MasterChef. Besides, he alsodirected a film titled The Last Color, which premiered at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.