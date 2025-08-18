'Kuch Nahi Hua Manhoos...': Yo Yo Honey Singh Hits Back At Fan Expressing Concern Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Photo Via Instagram

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh stunned fans with a drastic weight loss, shedding 17 kg in just one month and dropping from 95 kg to 77 kg. Recently, a fan shared a video on social media expressing concerns about his health, which caught the attention of the Brown Rang singer, who responded with a befitting reply.

Honey Singh Reacts To Fan Expressing Concern Over His Weight Loss

A fan took to Instagram, sharing a video comparing Honey's recent transformation with his earlier photos. In the video, the fan remarked that something seemed different about Honey’s nose and noted that, despite his daily gym routine, his body appeared to be shrinking. The fan added that it felt like something significant had happened in Honey’s life that he wasn’t sharing with anyone.

Responding to the fans, the singer said, "Kuch nahi hua manhoos 😂 m working out hard for glorious days."

About Honey Singh's Diet

Arun Kumar, Mr. Asia 2022 and Honey’s fitness coach, revealed that a special green juice played a vital role in his diet, he told Aaj Tak.

Morning: A green juice, followed by blended vegetables or their pulp

Lunch: Boiled chicken with rice, maintaining a balanced ratio of protein and carbs.

Evening: Vegetable soup or boiled chicken.

Dinner: A final serving of green vegetables or soup, providing essential vitamins and fibre.

While his workout includes strength training, cardio sessions, and high-rep training. Honey's trailer also shared that he never skips a workout, even if it is at early morning or late at night.