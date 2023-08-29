Chef Vikas Khanna Wins Hearts Once Again With His Sweet Gesture For Retiring Air India Crew Member; Watch Video

Chef Vikas Khanna Wins Hearts Once Again With His Sweet Gesture For Retiring Air India Crew Member |

Michelin-starred chef, author, filmmaker, and philanthropist Vikas Khanna has cooked for renowned personalities and world leaders and written over 25 books. Despite many achievements, the chef is known for his empathetic behaviour. A recent example is him redoing a cake on knowing that an Air India crew member is going to retire.

Chef Vikas Khanna was onboard an Air India flight and on knowing that a crew member was going to retire; he decided to go to the pantry area and decorate a cake for him. He decided to redo a dry cake and turn it into something special and memorable.

A video of Chef Vikas was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Heartwarming gesture of love by Michelin Masterchef Vikas Khanna on board Air India to redo a special cake for a retiring crew member."

The clip shows the chef in the pantry area of the plane, where he is chopping fruits to put on the cake with a can of whipped cream on his side.

WATCH- Chef Vikas Khanna's heartwarming gesture for the retiring Air India crew member:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When the video got to the notice of Air India, they re-shared it and wrote, "R.E.S.P.E.C.T and love to Vikas Khanna. We are floored by your humility and generosity. Thank you for this." Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gotten a good response from the netizens with several views and comments.

Netizens praised the kind gesture of their beloved chef.

The chef who has made the nation proud by taking Indian cuisine to the global audience recently featured on the list of ‘Top 10 Chefs in the World’ by Vanity Fair.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)