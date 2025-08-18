 The Bengal Files Controversy: Saswata Chatterjee Distances Himself From Negativity, Says 'I'm Not A Historian, No Point In Making Noise'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Bengal Files Controversy: Saswata Chatterjee Distances Himself From Negativity, Says 'I'm Not A Historian, No Point In Making Noise'

The Bengal Files Controversy: Saswata Chatterjee Distances Himself From Negativity, Says 'I'm Not A Historian, No Point In Making Noise'

Actor Saswata Chatterjee, set to appear in Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, has distanced himself from the film’s controversy. Responding to allegations that the film "distorts" history, Saswata clarified in an interview that he is not a historian. He stated that his decision to join the film was purely based on his appreciation for the role offered to him by the makers

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Saswata Chatterjee in The Bengal Files trailer | YouTube

Actor Saswata Chatterjee, who will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, has distanced himself from the film's ongoing controversy. AMid claims that the makers have 'distorted' history, the actor stated in an interview that he is not a 'historian' and that he decided to be a part of the film because he liked his role.

Saswata says he has got nothing to do with the controversy

During an interview with The Wall, Saswata also clarified that he was not aware of the film's title change. For those unversed, The Bengal Files was earlier titled Delhi Files.

Read Also
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Alleges Political Pressure Behind 'The Bengal Files' Trailer Launch Halt
article-image

Reacting to the controversy, the actor said, "I am just an actor. I liked a character and I played it. I am not a historian to think about what history says and this is distorting history. It's not my job. If those whose job it is feel that Bengal is being belittled, then they can go to court with the information. There is no point is just making noise."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport

When asked about the possibility of The Bengal Files not releasing in West Bengal, the actor said, "I don't know. Let me tell you this. Nowadays, it's a trend, the whole story won't be told to anyone. You only get to know your track, your character. And when I was told about the role, I found the character to be amazing. It's a villain's character and very few people get such characters to play."

Saswata on film's title change

Saswata added during the interview that the film was Delhi Files and after the shooting was completed, he came to know that it was changed to The Bengal Files.

His remarks came just two days after the authorities in Kolkata cancelled the film's trailer launch, prompting Vivek Agnihotri to lash out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government, branding them "fascists." The team of The Bengal Files has also been hit with multiple FIRs in West Bengal for allegedly portraying the state in a negative light.

On August 16, the trailer launch event of the controversial movie was scheduled at a five-star hotel in Kolkata which was allegedly stopped by the police. Later, addressing the media, Agnihotri said that the launch was stopped due to the "person who is at the top of the administration in Bengal."

Read Also
The Bengal Files Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Unveils 'Haunting' Truth The Nation Forgot
article-image

Without naming anyone, he hinted towards the ruling party of the state over the hindrance.

About The Bengal Files

The film is set against the blood-soaked backdrop of West Bengal's violent political past. The Bengal Files presents a narrative drawn from real incidents and testimonies, focusing on accounts of violence in Bengal that, as the film suggests, have not been widely discussed in mainstream discourse.

Set against visuals of conflict and silence, the film attempts to explore themes of communal tension, political narratives, and historical memory.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur and Darshan Kumarr. It is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The film is set to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay