 Shah Rukh Khan To Juhi Chawla: List Of 5 Richest Bollywood Celebs & Their Net Worth
Shah Rukh Khan has become the richest Bollywood celebrity with an impressive net worth of Rs 7,300 crore

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla |

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has entered the Hurun India Rich List 2024 and he has become the richest Bollywood celebrity with an impressive net worth of Rs 7,300 crore. This is the actor's debut on the list. Other B-Town celebs who have featured on the list are Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla and others.

Take a look at the wealthiest actors as per the list:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

The bulk of Shah Rukh's wealth comes from owning the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and running his film production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Additionally, Shah Rukh boasts significant brand influence, with an impressive 47.4 million followers on Instagram.

LIC Faces Over ₹600 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra State Tax Authorities; Shares Fall 1.24%
Kerala Lottery Result: August 29, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-536 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹80,00,000 Jackpot!
JPSC Recruitment Application Deadline TOMORROW; Last Chance To Register For 78 Forest Assistant Posts (Link Inside)
'Bartan Toh Khadakte Hai': Aashish Mehrotra REACTS To Sudhanshu Pandey-Rupali Ganguly's Differences In Anupamaa After Former's Sudden Exit (Exclusive)
The box office success of his latest films like Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan have also played a major role in boosting his wealth. While Pathaan earned Rs 1,055 crore globally, Jawan and Dunki collected Rs 1,160 crore and Rs 454 crore worldwide, respectively.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Having Trophy Room Designed As Library For His 300 Awards: 'Have 9-Storey...
article-image

2. Juhi Chawla

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and her family, who amassed a fortune of Rs 4,600 crore, follow Shah Rukh Khan on the Hurun India Rich List of 2024.

Juhi, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh, ranks second among Bollywood stars on the list. Her investments in the team and other ventures have strengthened her financial position.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan, with a net worth of Rs 2,000 crore, ranks third in the list. His wealth is boosted by his successful athleisure brand, HRX.

According to media reports, Hrithik ranks second in social media influence among Bollywood celebrities, with 32.3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and over 47 million followers on Instagram. His business savvy and strong social media presence have been key factors in his financial success.

4. Amitabh Bachchan

On No.4 is megastar Amitabh Bachchan, with a net worth of Rs 1,600 crore. His substantial wealth is a result of diverse investments and his lasting popularity. Big B, who recently appeared in the film Kalki 2898 AD, remains a significant figure in the industry.

The film, also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Earned Rs 1100 crore in 31 days.

5. Karan Johar

Bollywood director, host and producer Karan Johar, who also owns Dharma Productions, holds the fifth spot with a net worth of Rs 1,400 crore. His film Kill, which released in July 2024, garnered positive reviews from both fans and critics.

He has some interesting films and OTT projects with A-list actors in the pipeline.

