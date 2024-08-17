Shah Rukh Khan Eats One Meal A Day & Works Out Before Going To Bed At 5 AM; How Ideal Is This Routine?

Canva

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan recently received Pardo Alla Carriera Award for his contribution to cinema at the 77th Locarno Film Festival The 58-year-old actor never misses an opportunity to inspire his fans with his work and his fitness. His chiseled body in his recent movies, Jawan and Pathaan was jaw-dropping. One wonders how can the superstar have such a body with abs at his age. After receiving his lifetime achievement award, SRK shared his fitness regime.

‘My dream was to have a six-pack and a gun’

In a recent interview with The Guardian, SRK shared how it was his dream to have a six pack when he started working in the early 90's. “When I came into the industry, I was an athlete. My life’s dream was to have a six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face, and a gun in my hand. My dream was to enter a room, someone says: ‘Who are you?’ and I shoot them,” he said.

Khan's fitness routine

SRK's fitness and meal routine might stun you and it can be controversial to some but fans tend to follow their beloved celebrity and adapt to everything they know about them. Although, SRK's routine is something you might want to skip following since it not the most ideal routine.

Shah Rukh Khan eats only one meal a day (OMAD) as a part of his intermittent fasting. But this one meal is the food of his choice and he only works out for half an hour a day. “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep", he shared in the same interview.

Why is SRK's routine not Ideal?

Celebrities follow a totally different routine when it comes to diet and fitness since they have to adjust it according to the requirements of their next project because in real life, it is not advised to sleep less than seven hours a day.

It is ideal to workout every single day but not before you go to bed and definitely not at 3 am in the morning since it can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and other health issues. We do not realise this, but it is important to maintain the natural circadian rhythm of our body for better and healthy functioning of it.