15-Minute Workout To Build Strong Abs/Core

By: Rahul M | July 20, 2024
In a fast paced lifestyle, these 15 minute ab workouts can help you get that toned body, strong core and flat stomach. Planks are a great way to engage your core
Performing sets of crunches are a great way to training your core muscles and toning them.
Russian twists trains your core and also helps in toning your hips. It is a great exercise to engage your hamstrings and core.
Flutter kicks can also be a quick workout to warm-up those core muscles and get going.
Reverse crunches can help you strengthen your core and also train your calf muscles
Side Planks help in toning and strengthening balance of your body.
Pull ups can be a great way to engage your core and biceps. Holding the pose for a few seconds can help you tone the muscles.