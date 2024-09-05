Shah Rukh Khan's Fan From Jharkhand Waits Outside Mannat For 35 Days, Refuses To Leave Until He Meets Actor (VIDEO)

A die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan has camped outside Mannat since the last 35 days to meet the Bollywood superstar. The fan has come all the way from Jharkhand and is eagerly awaiting a chance to meet his idol.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, the fan, identified as Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, is seen outside the actor's Bandra residence with a placard in his hand. He also revealed that he has shut down his business in his hometown and is only dedicated to meet the actor.

"Shah Rukh mera favourite hero hai. I am his biggest fan. Unko ko milna hai. Unse milna hi sabse badi jeet hai. I have shut my business for 35 days and I will leave soon after he meets me. Ye ab junoon ho gaya hai," Ansari is heard saying in the video.

He also insisted that he is not engaging in any "pagalpan" (madness) but is simply following his heart. "I only want to meet Shah Rukh Khan," he firmly stated when approached by a reporter.

Ansari's commitment has drawn both admiration and concern, with some praising his loyalty while others questioning the practicality of his wish.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Whenever I go to Mumbai, I definitely go outside Mannat to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan even though the chances of seeing him are 0% but there is hope.... Only a true SRKian can understand this."

"Kam se kam 35 Dino tak Apne Maa-Baap ki khidmat kar leta," another user wrote.

"Itni mohabbat allah se kar mannat nahi jannat mil jayegi," read another comment under the post.

Another user wrote, "Unemployment everywhere I hope soon he will get some work to do."

An Instagram user asked him to think about his career and health. "Dear fan, SRK will not give you bread and butter and he will not take care of your family…whatever he is doing he is earning so well ki dus generation bhi aaram kar sakti hei…think about you, your career, your family and your health because at the end of the day he he kaam aayega SRK nai," the comment read.

On the other hand, several users tagged Shah Rukh and his manager Pooja Dadlani and asked them to look into the matter.

Shah Rukh, known for his large fan base and generous interactions, is yet to address Ansari's situation publicly. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in the film King which also stars his daughter, actress Suhana Khan.