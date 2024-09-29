 Shah Rukh Khan Nails Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba Hookstep, Duo Dances To Oo Antava At IIFA 2024 (VIDEOS)
Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal oozed charm as they matched steps on the song, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal set the stage on fire with their moves at IIFA Awards 2024, held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening. The two danced to each other's popular chartbusters, and also surprised the audience with their quirky version of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance track, Oo Antava.

Videos from the star-studded night are now splashed all over the internet and in those, SRK and Vicky can be seen dancing their hearts out to each other's songs. Shah Rukh effortlessly nailed the much-talked-about 'Tauba Tauba hookstep' from Vicky's film Bad Newz, which had sent netizens into a tizzy.

article-image

Not just that, but SRK and Vicky also danced to the former's song, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, that the latter recreated in Bad Newz. The two were seen matching steps and dancing in sync as the cheered and hooted for them. Vicky even copied Shah Rukh's signature open arms pose, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Shah Rukh and Vicky also hilariously performed on Oo Antava, with the former hanging by the latter's waist. The King Khan even made fun of his own back pain while trying to ace the steps of the song.

article-image

Karan Johar, who was one of the hosts, took to his Instagram to share a video in which SRK can be seen teaching the hookstep of his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan to the filmmaker and Vicky. "Trying to match our steps with the Pathaan!!!! What an absolutely wonderful night," he wrote.

article-image

Meanwhile, SRK won the Best Actor award at IIFA 2024 for his film Jawan which shattered all records when it released in cinemas last year. He touched Mani Ratnam's feet and hugged AR Rahman as he received the award.

