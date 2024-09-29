 IIFA 2024 Full List Of Winners: From Shah Rukh Khan To Sandeep Reddy Vanga
The prestigious IIFA Awards 2024 was held in Abu Dhabi on September 28, Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor Award for his film Jawan, while Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress trophy for the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was declared the Best Film

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

The prestigious IIFA Awards 2024 was held in Abu Dhabi on September 28, Saturday, and it was undoubtedly a star-studded night, with the biggest celebs gracing the event. From Shah Rukh Khan returning as a host for IIFA to Rekha showing off her graceful moves on stage, the event was surely a night to remember.

The event concluded with SRK winning the Best Actor Award for his film Jawan, which raked in over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. He was seen touching director Mani Ratnam's feet as he received the award from him.

Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress trophy for the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, in which she played a fierce mother who fought against an entire nation for the custody of her own children.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial film Animal was declared the Best Film, and the director was ecstatic as he received the award.

Check out the complete list of winners here:

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Film: Animal

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Supporting Actor: Anil Kapoor (Animal)

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly from Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Chaleya from Jawan)

Best Lyrics: Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal (Satranga from Animal)

Debutant of the Year: Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Best Debutant Director: Karan Boolani (Thank You For Coming)

Best Story: Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Hema Malini

