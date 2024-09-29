Rakul Preet Singh WALKS OUT As Reporter Questions Her About Father-In-Law Vashu Bhagnani's Controversy (VIDEO)

Actress Rakul Preet Singh graced the IIFA 2024 event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, but while at it, she found herself in an uncomfortable spot after the media questioned her about her father-in-law, film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and the controversy surrounding him not paying the cast and crew of his films.

A video has now gone viral on the internet in which Rakul can be seen instantly walking away when Bhagnani's name got mentioned. The actress interacted with the media and elaborately answered all their questions, but as soon as a reporter questioned her about Bhagnani, her expression changed. "Sorry," she said, before quickly walking away from the media.

For those unversed, Rakul is married to Vashu Bhagnani's son, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The senior Bhagnani has been accused of not paying the cast and crew of his recent film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, that tanked miserably at the box office.

Not just the crew members but director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, and actor Ronit Roy, who was a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also accused the Bhagnanis of not paying their dues and delayed payments.

After Ali claimed that he was not paid Rs 7.30 crore of his remuneration, Bhagnani filed a complaint against the director for "misappropriation of funds", and stated that his claims of unpaid dues were false. However, the crew members of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have now come out in Ali's support and have accused Pooja Entertainment of being in the wrong.

A few months ago, Bhagnani also sold off his massive Mumbai office to clear some of his debts. On the other hand, Akshay has asked the filmmaker to hold his payment till the payments of the other cast and crew members are not cleared.

If that wasn't all, the Bhagnanis have now also gotten themselves embroiled in another tussle with streaming giant, Netflix. The producer claimed that Netflix owes his production firm Rs 47 crore.