Ronit Roy Refuses To Work With Vashu Bhagnani After 'Painful' Experience On BMCM, Claims Payment Was 'Very Delayed'

Ronit Roy, who played the role of Colonel Adil Shekhar Azad in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, recently stated that his experience working on the film was 'painful'. Further, the actor refused to work with Pooja Entertainment's Vashu Bhagnani.

Speaking to Zoom, Ronit said that he was lucky to have gotten to be a part of his acting fees for his work. He explained that the payment, which was supposed to come from Vashu Bhagnani, was delayed and only processed after Himanshu Mehra (who works with the BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar) intervened.

"And when it came to the dues of my staff and my security company that guarded the sets in Mumbai, it was all very much delayed and we got that also due to Himanshu Mehra," he added.

Further, Roy said that his staff was paid off from the Dubai subsidy at the insistence of Himanshu. "Himanshu and Zafar are now only going all out to see that maximum payments are done in minimum time," he added.

Ronit added that his experience working was 'painful.'

Recently, Vashu filed a police complaint stating that Ali had hijacked BMCM production. In response, Roy said, "Vashu was on the set every day. He is a veteran. It is difficult to believe how he did not realise that on the set." The complaint was filed at Bandra Police Station on September 2, 2024.