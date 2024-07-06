 Mumbai: Ronit Bose Roy Buys Luxury Apartment Worth ₹18.94 Crore In Versova; Check Details Here
Ronit Roy paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.13 crore and purchased the flat from Macrotech Developers

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Noted television and film star Ronit Bose Roy has purchased an apartment worth Rs 18.94 crore in Versova, Andheri (West). Situated on the 20th floor of the Versova Project, the apartment is of 4,263 sq ft of area and it was registered on June 10, 2024, in the name of Roy and his wife Neelam Ronit Bose Roy.

About The Purchase

According to the documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Roy paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.13 crore and purchased the flat from Macrotech Developers. Roy also purchased four parking spaces as part of the deal.

Just last week, the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd purchased 12 floors along with land, and three basements at Kalpataru Infinia situated in Santacruz East for a whopping Rs 315 crore. The company purchased the property from Ixora Properties Pvt Ltd.

article-image

According to the property documents accessed by FloorTap.com, the marketplace for commercial properties, ICICI Prudential paid stamp duty of Rs 18.90 Crore to seal the deal that was registered on June 27, 2024. The total area of property is 63,733 sq ft and comes along with 114 parking spaces.

Knight Frank India's Report

Knight Frank India, in its latest report, “India Real Estate: Residential and Office (January - June 2024)”, stated that Mumbai’s office market witnessed a healthy increase in transactions volume with 5.8 mn sq ft of office spaces being transacted, leading to a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 79 per cent in H1 2024. Mumbai was the second-most active office leasing market across eight cities in the country. New office completions in the city were recorded at 4.3 mn sq ft, reporting a commendable YoY growth of 205 per cent in H1 2024.

article-image

The report also said that Mumbai’s residential real estate market sold 47,259 residential units during this period reporting a 16 per cent YoY jump. However, the city observed a de-growth of seven per cent YoY in new launches, with 46,985 units introduced.

In H1 2024, the average residential prices rose by four per cent YoY over H1 2023. The sustained demand of buyers supported this price growth and kept the momentum ongoing. In H1 2024, office transactions observed a 79 per cent YoY growth resulting in 5.8 mn sq ft transacted. The completions observed a notable YoY growth of 205 per cent, with 4.3 mn sq ft.

