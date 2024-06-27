Aamir Khan Buys New Apartment For ₹9.75 Crore In Mumbai; Check Details Here

Aamir Khan |

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is known for contributing many films to the Indian film industry. The actor has now bought a new apartment in the luxury area of Pali Hill in Mumbai. He has bought the prestigious property for Rs. 9.75 crore, as per the property registration documents posted by Square Yards.

All About The New Property

His new house is approximately 1,027 square feet (carpet area) in size and is all set for the stay. On June 25, the transfer was initiated which has a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

One of the most magnificent properties is located in the Bella Vista Apartments, an elite residential structure in the Pali Hill district.

His new apartment located in the place is known for its serene atmosphere and lush sceneries. The region is termed as the most desirable residential zone. Along with this, Aamir also owns many apartments in Bella Vista, and Marina in Pali Hills, and both the places are getting revamped.

Aamir already has a sea-facing 5,000-sq house in Bandra, Mumbai. It is almost two floors, along with magnificent interiors, which has a big open area for meetings and greetings.

He also bought a farmhouse with 2 acre area spread for ₹7 crore in the year 2013. Aamir is good when it comes to investment, and he has also mastered it by buying some commercial properties. Many reports suggest that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has almost 22 houses in Uttar Pradesh at Shahabad, Hardoi district.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. His production house Aamir Khan Productions has recently presented Laapataa Ladies. Now, he is all set for her next Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.