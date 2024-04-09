Inside Prithvi Shaw's New ₹10.5 Crore Bandra Apartment: From Terrace Pool To Ultra-Lavish Living Room

By: Rohan Sen | April 09, 2024

Indian cricket star Prithvi Shaw recently purchased a luxurious flat in Mumbai for ₹10.5 crore

Prithvi Shaw Instagram

The apartment has a massive balcony which even has space for a small swimming pool

Prithvi Shaw Instagram

Prithvi has spent a lot of money to decorate his dream house where he will be moving very soon

Prithvi Shaw Instagram

The flat is covered in luxury and the Shaw's have used contrasting colours for their furniture and other decorative pieces in the house

Prithvi Shaw Instagram

Prithvi's flat is in the 81 Aureate building in BKC with a carpet area of 2,209 sq ft and has a terrace area of 1,654 sq ft

Prithvi Shaw Instagram

Prithvi's apartment overlooks the bay and the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge

Prithvi Shaw Instagram

Mumbai-born Prithvi Shaw is plying his trade for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 where he has scored 66, 10 and 43 runs in 3 T20s so far

BCCI/IPL