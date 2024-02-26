'Almost Killed One Of Your Riders': Ronit Roy SLAMS Swiggy After Delivery Agent Breaks Traffic Rule

Actor Ronit Roy took to his social media handle on Sunday night to lash out at food delivery platform Swiggy after careless behaviour by one of its delivery agents. The actor went on to state that he "almost killed the rider" because the latter conveniently flouted traffic rules.

Ronit took to his X (formerly, Twitter) handle on Sunday and penned a note for Swiggy, calling out the management. "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"

The tweet did not miss the eyes of Swiggy and the company made sure to respond to the actor from their customer care handle. They promised action against the rider and also sought details about him from Ronit.

Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken.

^Luv — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) February 25, 2024

The actor is yet to respond to Swiggy's query.

On the work front, Ronit became a household name with his stint as Mihir Virani in the cult daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, opposite Smriti Irani, and later as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay with Shweta Tiwari.

His portrayal of the staunch lawyer KD Pathak in the show Adaalat was also loved by the masses.

Not just television, but Ronit also dabbled into films with projects like Student of the Year, Shootout at Wadala, 2 States, Liger, Shehzada, Shamshera, and others.