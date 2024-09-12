Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Being Replaced In Prabhas' Film After 4 Days Of Shoot: 'I Was Not Even Informed'

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about losing several films and how she dealt with it. in one of her interviews, Rakul revealed that she was kicked out of two big Telugu films and was not even informed about it. For those unversed, Rakul made her acting debut with a Kannada film in 2009. She also starred in several Tamil and Telugu films before making her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2013.

During an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress shared her experience of getting replaced from films. She said, "I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days before I did my debut. It was a Telugu film with Prabhas. The producer realised that an already established actress would work better for the role rather than going in for a fresh girl. That's why I was replaced. I was not even informed. I went to Delhi after finishing the schedule and I was like 'Okay, never mind'."

"Then that happened the second time after two to three months, but that time I had only signed the project. I later got to know that they signed someone else. Both the films were big. If such things happen frequently, people in the industry wonder what the problem with the actor is. So I knew I will not get my first big launch and I was prepared to work my way up," Rakul added.

The 33-year-old actress said she was very 'naive' and didn't have people around her who could have corrupted her mind.

Revealing show she dealt with being replaced from films, Rakul stated, "Sometimes when you don't have much knowledge about how the industry functions, you don't take things to your heart. There is beauty in innocence. At that time, I was so naive that I thought 'Accha nikaal diya...okay, maybe ye mere liye tha hi nahi...kuch aur karenge'. I was not corrupted. But when you have a lot of information and when you have people around who (tell negative things to you), it poisons you. There was no such person around me and that was the best part."

The actress also admitted that she has lost out a few Bollywood films as well because of nepotism. However, she said she supports nepotism and that, in future, she too would help out her kids.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Rakul has Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in her kitty. She also has a film with Luv Ranjan. If reports are to be believed, Rakul is also set to essay the role of Ravan's sister Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana.